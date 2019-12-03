UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, December 2019
Serbia hosts around 5,400 new asylumseekers and refugees, over 26,500 refugees and 199,600 IDPs from the ex-Yugoslavia region, and some 2,000 persons at risk of statelessness.
Persons in need of international protection amongst newly arriving third country nationals (around 28,500 since the beginning of the year) are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and local integration. Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced.
UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system and in securing sustainable developmental and institutional protection and solutions.
Working with Partners
UNHCR Serbia enjoys close cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, of Labour, Employment, Veteran, and Social Affairs, of Internal Affairs, of Public Administration and Local Self-Government, with the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM) as well as with local authorities.
Project Partnership Agreements have been concluded with A11, Amity, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, the Crisis Response and Policy Centre, the Danish Refugee Council, the Humanitarian Centre for Integration and Tolerance, IDEAS, Indigo – Group for Children and Youth, International Aid Network, Praxis, Psychosocial Innovation Network, Sigma Plus and the United Nations Development Programme.
UNHCR Serbia, together with the International Organization for Migration, co-chairs the Refugee and Migration Theme Group of the United Nations Country Team and is pro-actively engaged with development partners in the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, the Global Compact for Refugees and other inter-agency processes.