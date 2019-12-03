03 Dec 2019

UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, December 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (586.14 KB)

Serbia hosts around 5,400 new asylumseekers and refugees, over 26,500 refugees and 199,600 IDPs from the ex-Yugoslavia region, and some 2,000 persons at risk of statelessness.

Persons in need of international protection amongst newly arriving third country nationals (around 28,500 since the beginning of the year) are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and local integration. Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced.

UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system and in securing sustainable developmental and institutional protection and solutions.

Working with Partners

  • UNHCR Serbia enjoys close cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, of Labour, Employment, Veteran, and Social Affairs, of Internal Affairs, of Public Administration and Local Self-Government, with the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM) as well as with local authorities.

  • Project Partnership Agreements have been concluded with A11, Amity, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, the Crisis Response and Policy Centre, the Danish Refugee Council, the Humanitarian Centre for Integration and Tolerance, IDEAS, Indigo – Group for Children and Youth, International Aid Network, Praxis, Psychosocial Innovation Network, Sigma Plus and the United Nations Development Programme.

  • UNHCR Serbia, together with the International Organization for Migration, co-chairs the Refugee and Migration Theme Group of the United Nations Country Team and is pro-actively engaged with development partners in the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, the Global Compact for Refugees and other inter-agency processes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.