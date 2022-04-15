TİKA Distributes Food Aid to Those in Need in Kosovo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) started to distribute 1250 Ramadan food parcels to those in need in Kosovo this year, as in previous years.

The distribution of the food parcels to be delivered to those in need in many cities and towns of Kosovo such as Pristina, Prizren, Peja, Mitrovica, Skenderaj, Vushtrri, Dragash, Ferizaj, and Mamusha during the entire month of Ramadan began in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

The aid distribution ceremony held in front of the Municipal Building of Pristina was attended by Çağrı Sakar, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pristina; Alban Zogaj, Deputy Mayor of Pristina; and Cihan Dinçer, TİKA’s Coordinator in Pristina.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Sakar stated that TİKA was the helping and friendly hand of the people of Türkiye. Sakar noted that TİKA provided uninterrupted support for those in need in Kosovo. He said, “We are aware that TİKA has contributed to the development and growth of Kosovo by completing more than 700 projects since the start of its operations in Kosovo in 2004. We are grateful to TİKA for these activities.”

Deputy Mayor Zogaj thanked the Turkish institutions operating in Kosovo, especially the Turkish Embassy, for their support in every field. Zogaj said, “We are truly grateful to the Turkish Embassy and TİKA for the numerous projects they developed in Pristina and across Kosovo. Today’s food aid is even more special as it is provided on the occasion of Ramadan.”

TİKA will deliver 1250 food parcels to the selected individuals in need in various municipalities of Kosovo during the entire month of Ramadan.