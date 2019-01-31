Serbia: Inter-Agency Operational Update (October-December 2018)

The number of new refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants counted as present in Serbia increased by 14% to 4,470 on 31 December, of which 4,200 (94%) were housed in 16 governmental centres (increase from 3,400 accommodated and 3,900 counted as present in the country overall at end-September 2018, compared to 4,050 accommodated and 4,300 present at endDecember 2017). Towards the end of the year, colder weather and temperatures caused increasing numbers of refugees/migrants to seek shelter in official accommodation centres; still, over 250 (decrease by 50%) of them, mainly males, could be counted in border areas and in Belgrade city centre at the end of the year.