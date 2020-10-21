Serbia: Floods Emergency Plan of Action MDRRS014 update n° 1

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

For two weeks before the date of the disaster, which occurred on 22-24 June, the Republic of Serbia was affected by heavy rainfalls. The most affected areas are Kolubarski, Moravicki, Raski, Zlatiborski, Rasinski, Toplicki, Jablanicki, and Pomoravski districts. 8 municipalities and cities reported on 22 June that were affected by heavy rain that caused flash floods and floods. It was reported that the municipalities of Osecina, Ljubovija, and Lucani are the most affected by heavy rain (more than 40 litres per square meter in 24 hours) leading to floods in the whole region. Rivers Jadar, Drina, Ibar, and local streams were spilled in Krupanj, Koceljeva, Trstenik, Osecina, Arilje, Lucani, Kraljevo.

Agriculture fields and roads were flooded, accumulated water covered several rural roads and bridges. Dozens of settlements in the Osecina municipality (Komiric, Bastav, Belotic) and city centre, were affected.

On 23 and 24 June, due to new heavy rainfalls, additional 16 municipalities and cities declared state of emergency due to flooding and flash floods (Blace, Cacak, Despotovac, Doljevac, Gornji Milanovac, Ivanjica, Kosjeric, Krusevac, Kursumlija, Majdanpek, Pozega, Prokuplje, Zitoradja, Krupanj, Obrenovac, Vladimirci). During this period there were heavy rainfalls with intensity from 40 litres to 210 litres per square meter in 24 hours.

On 22 June, the river Jadar overflowed near Osecina and flooded more than 415 households (1,250 people affected) and several commercial buildings. A state of emergency has been declared in Osecina, Krupanj, and the population in the Jadar basin has been ordered to move furniture and appliances from the ground floors of houses because of a large flood wave. On the same date on the part of the municipality of Koceljevo, an emergency situation was declared due to the overflow of the river Tamnava and its tributary Kozarica. In Koceljeva 42 people were affected by floods (10 households). Heavy rains caused numerous problems for the residents of the community Mojkovic near Krupanj municipality because the river overflowed so much from its bed that they could not reach their homes safely.

The Red Cross of Serbia conducted a detailed assessment of the disaster, which has confirmed the findings of the initial assessment. For more details please refer to the description of the disaster in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) for the DREF Operation – Serbia: Floods.