Serbia: Floods DREF Operation n° MDRRS014 - Final Report

FF2020-00158-SRB

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

For two weeks before the date of the disaster, which occurred on 22-24 June 2020, the Republic of Serbia was affected by heavy rainfalls. The most affected areas are Kolubarski, Moravicki, Raski, Zlatiborski, Rasinski, Toplicki, Jablanicki, and Pomoravski districts. 8 municipalities and cities reported on 22 June that they were affected by heavy rain that caused flash floods and floods. It was reported that the municipalities of Osecina, Ljubovija, and Lucani are the most affected by heavy rain (more than 40 litres per square meter in 24 hours) leading to floods in the whole region. Rivers Jadar, Drina, Ibar, and local streams were spilled in Krupanj, Koceljeva, Trstenik, Osecina, Arilje, Lucani, Kraljevo. Agriculture fields and roads were flooded, accumulated water covered several rural roads and bridges. Dozens of settlements in the Osecina municipality (Komiric, Bastav, Belotic) and city centre, were affected.

On 23 and 24 June 2020, due to new heavy rainfalls, additional 16 municipalities and cities declared state of emergency due to flooding and flash floods (Blace, Cacak, Despotovac, Doljevac, Gornji Milanovac, Ivanjica, Kosjeric, Krusevac, Kursumlija, Majdanpek, Pozega, Prokuplje, Zitoradja, Krupanj, Obrenovac, Vladimirci). During this period there were heavy rainfalls with intensity from 40 litres to 210 litres per square meter in 24 hours.

On 22 June, the river Jadar overflowed near Osecina and flooded more than 415 households (1,250 people affected) and several commercial buildings. A state of emergency was declared in Osecina, Krupanj, and the population in the Jadar basin has been ordered to move furniture and appliances from the ground floors of houses because of a large flood wave. On the same date, in a part of the municipality of Koceljevo, an emergency situation was declared due to the overflow of the river Tamnava and its tributary Kozarica. In Koceljeva, 42 people were affected by floods (10 households). Heavy rains caused numerous problems for the residents of the community Mojkovic near Krupanj municipality because the river overflowed so much from its bed that they could not reach their homes safely.

The Red Cross of Serbia conducted a detailed assessment of the disaster, which has confirmed the findings of the initial assessment. For more details, please refer to the description of the disaster in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) for the DREF Operation – Serbia: Floods.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

Local Red Cross branches engaged local Red Cross professionals, disaster response units and volunteers in the response action. In Prokuplje, Doljevac and Arilje local Red Cross branches (RCB) participated in the evacuation and sheltering of 368 people. In Ivanjica, local RCB provided PSS to affected people and supported people in cleaning houses and filling sandbags. In the first 24 hours, local RCB in Lucani distributed food items for 30 households. Local Red Cross branch in Ivanjica in cooperation with local emergency HQ, distributed water to most affected people.

The Red Cross of Serbia has deployed 15 National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members for needs assessment and to support local public health institutions in process of pumping out water from flooded household, disinfection and raising awareness among affected population how to protect their family members and prepare for disinfection.

The Red Cross of Serbia and local Red Cross branches implemented the following activities:

supporting the evacuation and setting up temporary shelters;

conducting field needs assessments ;

supporting in filling sandbags and pumping water from flooded buildings, especially to older single households;

distribution of food and hygiene items;

distribution of cleaning kits;

distribution of drinking water;

distribution of cleaning items and disinfectants;

provision of PSS to affected households.

The Red Cross of Serbia, immediately after receiving the first preliminary data from the field on 22 June, distributed the following relief items from its disaster response warehouse to the most affected people: