04 Jul 2019

Room for Women and Girls: Female Voices from Refugees and Migrants in Serbia

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International
Published on 04 Jul 2019
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONTEXT

Gender plays a significant role when it comes to experiencing forced migration. Whether in countries of origin, transit or destination, gender roles and power inequality especially affect the rights and opportunities of girls and women, disproportionately exposing them to gender-based violence. The experiences of refugee and migrant girls and women within the so called “European migration crisis” reflect these patterns, and the same goes for their stay in Serbia. Mapping these experiences is the focus of this research.

AIM AND METHODOLOGY

With the research Room for Women and Girls: Female Voices from Refugees and Migrants in Serbia, ADRA Serbia decided to take a step back and leave the floor to women and girls themselves, who became the narrating voices of their own life and of such complex and diverse experiences. Building on the experience gained while working hand-in-hand with migrant and refugee girls and women in ADRA’s Women’s Centre, and with the goal to highlight the importance of qualitative research, in February 2018 ADRA started a year-long research project examining how gender models the experiences of female migrant and refugees in Serbia.

For this purpose, a series of extensive semi-structured interviews and focus group discussion were facilitated together with 91 refugee and migrant girls and women accommodated in Krnjača Asylum Centre in Belgrade, Serbia. The results were valuable insights in their everyday lives and hardships, but also highlighted agency and strengths they demonstrated.

