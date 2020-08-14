Quantitative Snapshot of the UNHCR Serbia Achievements Jan-Jun 2020

Population of Concern to UNHCR in Serbia

• 9,222 newly arrived asylum seekers and migrants

• 25,974 refugees

• 186 asylum-seekers in substantive procedures

• 1,901 persons at risk of statelessness

• 196,995 internally displaced persons, of which 68,514 still in need of sustainable solution UNHCR Serbia priorities

UNHCR supported Serbia inter alia in:

• Asylum System Development

• Solutions for Refugees and for Internally Displaced Persons

• The Prevention and Reduction of Statelessness as well as the Protection of Stateless Persons