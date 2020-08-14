Serbia + 1 more
Quantitative Snapshot of the UNHCR Serbia Achievements Jan-Jun 2020
Attachments
Population of Concern to UNHCR in Serbia
• 9,222 newly arrived asylum seekers and migrants
• 25,974 refugees
• 186 asylum-seekers in substantive procedures
• 1,901 persons at risk of statelessness
• 196,995 internally displaced persons, of which 68,514 still in need of sustainable solution UNHCR Serbia priorities
UNHCR supported Serbia inter alia in:
• Asylum System Development
• Solutions for Refugees and for Internally Displaced Persons
• The Prevention and Reduction of Statelessness as well as the Protection of Stateless Persons