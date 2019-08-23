Quantitative Snapshot of the UNHCR Serbia Achievements Jan-Jun 2019

Population of Concern to UNHCR in Serbia

Observed arrivals of 10,287 new asylum seekers and migrants

145 asylum-seekers entered substantive procedures

2,032 persons remained threatened with statelessness

68,514 amongst 199,543 Internally Displaced Persons suffer under displacement-related needs

26,502 refugees from former Yugoslav republics

UNHCR Serbia priorities

UNHCR supported Serbia inter alia in the following fields: