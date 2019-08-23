Quantitative Snapshot of the UNHCR Serbia Achievements Jan-Jun 2019
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 23 Aug 2019 — View Original
Population of Concern to UNHCR in Serbia
- Observed arrivals of 10,287 new asylum seekers and migrants
- 145 asylum-seekers entered substantive procedures
- 2,032 persons remained threatened with statelessness
- 68,514 amongst 199,543 Internally Displaced Persons suffer under displacement-related needs
- 26,502 refugees from former Yugoslav republics
UNHCR Serbia priorities
UNHCR supported Serbia inter alia in the following fields:
- Asylum System Development
- Solutions for Refugees
- Prevention and Reduction of Statelessness
- Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons