18 Feb 2020

Quantitative Snapshot of UNHCR Serbia Achievements 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Population of Concern to UNHCR in Serbia

• 30,216 newly arrived asylum seekers and migrants
• 26,329 refugees
• 452 asylum-seekers in substantive procedures
• 1,951 persons at risk of statelessness
• 198,545 internally displaced persons, of which 68,514 still in need of sustainable solution

UNHCR Serbia priorities

UNHCR supported Serbia inter alia in:

• Asylum System Development
• Solutions for Refugees and for Internally Displaced Persons
• The Prevention and Reduction of Statelessness as well as the Protection of Stateless Persons

Working with Partners

UNHCR Serbia is grateful for the excellent cooperation of 14 partners under Project Partnership Agreements:

As well as for the excellent cooperation from operational partners, which included the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior (MOI), Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs (MOLEVSA), Ministry of Public Administration and Local Self-Government (MOPALSG), the Ombudsman, the Roma Coordinators Association, local authorities, European institutions, the OSCE, IOM, UNRCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNV and WHO.
Around 20 UNHCR and 100 partner staff conducted regular protection activities in over 30 sites throughout Serbia

