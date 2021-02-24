QRCS secures warm clothing for poor families in Kosovo [EN/AR]

February 24th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the Warm Winter 2021 project in Bangladesh.

Together with the Red Cross of Kosovo, winterization clothing was distributes to poor families and children, amid too cold weather.

The purpose of the project is to provide warmth for the poorest families. Warm jackets and sweaters are much needed in these months of the year. A total of 684 warm clothing kits were distributed, including 384 for adults (women and men) and 300 for kids.

The QR 80,300 project reached out to 684 vulnerable families in 12 municipalities of Kosovo. Special priority was given to widowed women, orphaned children, and lonely elderly people. The recipients were very grateful for the help provided, which made their economic situation easier during the winter seasons.

Kosovo has one of the highest poverty rates in eastern Europe. According to the Kosovo Agency of Statistics and the World Bank, 5.2% of the population live in extreme poverty. The overall unemployment rate is very high at 30.5%.

Under the theme of Dignity Is Priceless, QRCS is implementing its Warm Winter campaign, which seeks to distribute winterization and food aid to ensure warmth for, and protect the dignity of, 45,270 families, totaling 272,880 beneficiaries, in 15 countries (Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Kyrgyzstan).

