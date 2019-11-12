Psychological Well-being of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Serbia - 2019 Research Report

INTRODUCTION

This report is based on data collected in different locations in Serbia, during psychosocial support activities provided by PIN’s psychologists, with the support of cultural mediators / interpreters. This report aims to provide empirical data on the most pronounced psychological strengths and difficulties that refugees face, along with factors that affect their overall wellbeing. Moreover, the data in this report include analysis of the interviews with asylum seekers in Serbia. These interviews were designed to provide in depth insight into the challenges that refugees are facing and pave the path to possible solutions. The overall objective of this report is to provide all relevant actors with advanced and timely data which can be employed to develop strategic and systemic solutions for refugees residing in Serbia. More specifically, this report aims to serve as a data-driven advocacy tool for the improvement of psychosocial support and the asylum procedure from the perspective of the wellbeing of refugees.