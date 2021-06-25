Serbia
The path to recognition: Kosovo’s and Serbia’s evolving dialogue
Attachments
Summary
- The EU-sponsored dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is entering a critical phase: it is unclear whether the parties will agree on a new agenda or continue to discuss old issues.
- Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti aims to set a new agenda for the dialogue and to place Kosovo on an equal footing with Serbia.
- The solution to the dispute between Kosovo and Serbia should be to create a societal consensus on both sides of the border.
- Kurti prefers not to prioritise the dialogue, but it is not in his interest to delay it -- as this would only benefit Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
- Kosovo's leadership should take greater responsibility for the Kosovo Serb community and provide services in areas such as healthcare and education, which are currently in the hands of the so-called 'parallel structures'.
- The leadership should avoid linking this provision of services to any future Serbian concessions on Kosovo's status.
- An internal dialogue would be the best way to address contentious, politicised issues such as the status of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo.