02 Dec 2019

OSCE Mission in Kosovo presents report and documentary film on returns

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 02 Dec 2019

Prishtinë/Priština, 2 December 2019 - The OSCE Mission in Kosovo will launch tomorrow a report on "Assessment of Voluntary Returns in Kosovo" and a documentary on returns entitled "To Be Home Again."

The report provides an overview of the legal framework used in the returns process and its implementation in Kosovo including: information on property rights relevant for displaced persons and returnees; an assessment of the security situation for returnees and an overview of the process of finding durable solutions for displaced persons from Kosovo.

The documentary features personal stories on return and displacement and sheds light on the lives of some of the returnees.

The Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Jan Braathu, will deliver the report's findings which will be followed by a screening of the documentary and a panel discussion. The panel will consist of Nenad Stojčetović, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Communities and Return, Rozafa Ukimeraj, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government Administration, Colonel Gazmend Hoxha, Director of Public Safety Division, Kosovo Police, and Milaim Çekaj, Head of Evictions Unit at the Kosovo Property, Comparison and Verification Agency.

Media are cordially invited to cover the event on Tuesday, 3 December 2019, at the Swiss Diamond Hotel in Prishtinë/Priština, starting at 13:00 h.

OSCE Mission in Kosovo
Office of Political Affairs and Communications

Tel. +383 38 240 100 ext.1342 Mob. +383 44 183 239 press.omik@osce.org www.osce.org/kosovo

