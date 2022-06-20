OSCE Mission in Kosovo holds its fourth Media Fellowship programme

The OSCE Mission in Kosovo held its fourth Media Fellowship programme, an annual initiative that seeks to develop young journalists and establish a network of fellows from different communities.

From 13 to 18 June 2022, eight young journalists from all over Kosovo had the opportunity to visit journalist associations, public broadcasters, press councils, and investigative media outlets in Prishtinë/Priština and Belgrade. They learned first-hand about professional reporting standards, journalism standards, balanced narratives quality reporting, media and information literacy, and adherence to codes of ethics.

"The OSCE Mission supports networks such as the Media Fellowship, which brings together experienced media professionals with young journalists from diverse ethnic communities to share experiences and facilitate a transfer of expertise," said Ambassador Michael Davenport, Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo. "In addition to supporting young journalists in their professional development, the programme also aims to improve social cohesion and inter-community relations, a common goal we share with the media," he added.

"I appreciate the opportunity that I have been given to see closely how my colleagues here in Kosovo and in Belgrade work, and in this way contribute to the exchange of different ideas and experiences in the media, which helps us develop professionally. As a young journalist early in my career I found this event very helpful and enlightening," said Afërdita Lukaj from Kanal 10 TV.

For Uroš Milosavljević from TV Most, the Fellowship "was a great opportunity to meet people on both sides and see that we are actually very similar, in addition to the work that connects us."

Other journalists selected as this year's fellows are: Vlerë Mehmeti (Koha Group), Agnesa Sahiti (Klan Kosova TV), Benita Zeneli (ATV), Nemanja Jakšić (Radio Kontakt Plus), Teodora Živanović (TV Most), and Dragana Vukosavljević (KoSSev news portal).

They are also the latest addition to the Media Fellowship Alumni, which to date has gathered around 30 journalists from different communities in Kosovo.

The group will pay a similar study visit to Tirana in September, where they are scheduled to meet representatives of media institutions, regulatory bodies and various media outlets.

Launched in 2017, with a two-year break during the pandemic, the OSCE Media Fellowship programme cultivates local journalistic talent while promoting gender equality, multi-ethnicity, and reconciliation in Kosovo.

OSCE Mission in Kosovo holds its fourth Media Fellowship programme | OSCE

