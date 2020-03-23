An open call to health workers from the diaspora to help Serbia fight the Corona virus epidemic

Belgrade, 22nd March 2020 - Returning Point programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Serbia’s diplomatic missions and consulates, and with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), herewith issues an open call to medical workers abroad who are currently not professionally engaged to report if they are available and willing, should the situation require it, to temporarily return and help fight the Corona virus epidemic in Serbia through their expertise, experience and skills.

Due to the increasing pressure on the health care system, wishing to prepare in a timely manner and to support the struggle for preserving the lives and health of the citizens of Serbia, we invite all the health workers, doctors, nurses, medical technicians and other health experts abroad, who are currently not professionally engaged, to submit information on their availability and specifically on their professional expertise and experience.

This information will be used for the purpose of compiling a record of the capacity available, establishing cooperation and possible volunteer-type engagement for the purpose of providing assistance to the most vulnerable citizens as soon as humanly possible.

Returning point programme, the Government of the Republic of Serbia and UNDP herewith issue an open call to all those willing to respond to this invitation to do so by filling in the following online form at: https://tackapovratka.rs/.

We thank you in advance for your help in disseminating this invitation so that we could reach as many of our experts in the diaspora in as short a period of time as possible!

Contact person:

Ivan Brkljač

Director of the programme for circular migrations – Tačka Povratka (Returning Point)

https://tackapovratka.rs/

medicina@tackapovratka.rs

+381 11 3050 540

+381 60 6969 138

***

On the programme for circular migrations Returning point

Returning point is a platform whose mission is to provide the Serbian diaspora with information on all the possible ways of establishing contact with Serbia, and also on the possibilities for providing help and the circulation of information for those individuals who wish to return to their native country.