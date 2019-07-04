04 Jul 2019

My Safety and Resilience - Girls Pocket-Guide

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, Adventist Development and Relief Agency International, UN Children's Fund, International Rescue Committee
Published on 04 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (10 MB)

This Pocket-Guide defines the standards and guidelines our organizations elaborated to design, develop, implement and evaluate a girls’ empowerment program with the Roma communities and the migrants and refugees population in Serbia as well as in Bulgaria. When girls are given tools, space and encouragement, they are empowered to develop their voices in their communities and navigate the challenges of adolescence. Based on the UN definition adolescents comprised different age groups: early adolescence 10-14 and late adolescence 15-19. The age group 10-14 require different approach and set of skills from girls aged 15-19

