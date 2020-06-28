Kosovo’s Ministry of Health receives medical aid from Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity (QC) has provided medical aid worth US$300,000 to the Ministry of Health of Kosovo in support of the health system of the country in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The assistance came as part of Qatar Charity’s ongoing global efforts aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The aid contains 6500 coronavirus test kits and six ventilators under an agreement signed between Qatar Charity and the Ministry of Health of Kosovo.

The Minister of Health Mr. Armend Zemaj and the director of Qatar Charity’s office in the capital Pristina Mr. Mahmoud Abbas Shaker signed the agreement in the presence of the Ambassador of Qatar HE Ali bin Hamad Al-Marri, who handed over this aid to the Minister of Health of Kosovo.

The Minister said this aid would be distributed to the organization of health system according to their needs. “We receive this aid to protect our citizens,” added the Minister, thanking Qatar, the Ambassador and Qatar Charity’s office in Pristina for all the valuable assistance provided by the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kosovo and its people over the years, which amounts to millions of dollars.

For his part, Director of the National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo Mr. Nasser Ramdani said, "We thank the State of Qatar for supporting the efforts of Kosovo in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.” He also added that this support is a great assistance to the health system in Kosovo, as it will contribute to saving the lives of citizens infected with the coronavirus.

The Ambassador of Qatar affirmed the strength of the distinguished relations between the two countries, adding that he is working on further improving these relations and expanding cooperation in all fields. "The State of Qatar always stands by Kosovo and its people,” noted the Ambassador.

It is noteworthy that Qatar Charity, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, has provided urgent food and health assistance to poor families, benefiting more than 20,000 people at a cost of 250,000 euros.