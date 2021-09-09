Kosovo: European Union deploys Election Observation Mission

In response to an invitation by the President of Kosovo, the European Union (EU) has decided to deploy an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the local elections scheduled for 17 October 2021.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Mr. Lukas Mandl, Member of the European Parliament as Chief Observer of the 2021 EU EOM to Kosovo. The Mission started to deploy to Kosovo in the beginning of September.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said: "The European Union remains committed and engaged to support Kosovo on its European path and in strengthening its democratic governance. Already for the third time, we will be observing municipal elections in Kosovo through an EU Election Observation Mission. I trust that the Mission’s presence will contribute to an inclusive, credible and transparent election process, as well as help the necessary future electoral reform efforts. We look forward to continue working with Kosovo authorities to strengthen the electoral process, in line with the findings and recommendations of our successive missions.”

The Chief Observer Mr. Lukas Mandl said: “I am pleased to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading this EU EOM. I am confident that the mission will bring added value to the electoral process. I look forward to meeting and engaging on the ground with authorities, political parties, candidates, civil society and other electoral stakeholders.”

The Core Team of the EU EOM consisting of 10 election experts, arrived in Pristina on 5 September. In mid-September, 22 Long-Term Observers will join the mission and will be deployed across the country. The mission will be reinforced with short-term observers during election day. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the completion of the electoral process, including for the possible second round of mayoral elections on 14 November.

In accordance with the EU election observation methodology, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Pristina shortly after the elections. The final report, which will include a set of recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalisation of the entire electoral process.

