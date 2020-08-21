ICRC Belgrade Regional Delegation - Issue #3, 2020

Support to Red Cross societies, penitentiaries and authorities during COVID-19

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the ICRC in Belgrade has been in close contact with the authorities and Red Cross societies in the region to provide support, advice and training to staff and volunteers considering their important role in the national response to COVID-19.

As part of its support to the activities in response to COVID-19, the ICRC has made 300,000 Swiss francs available to eight Red Cross societies and authorities in the Serbia region.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICRC was invited in the capacity of the Chair of the Working Group (WG) on the Missing in relation to the Events in Kosovo to present the role and achievements of the WG in the framework of the EU-chaired Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Brussels. The EU Special Representative stated that the EU supports the important work of the WG chaired by the ICRC and recognizes the mechanism as playing the leading role in solving the issue of the missing persons in this context.