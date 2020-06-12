ICRC Belgrade Regional Delegation initial response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Issue #2 (May 2020)

In response to the unprecedented situation created by the rapid expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICRC put at disposal its resources to eight Red Cross societies in the Serbian region to support them in meeting immediate needs in their communities but also support in detention, including migrants in migration centres.

The ICRC has activated the Crisis Management Mechanism in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The operational approach is to support the Red Cross societies in the region and coordinate with the International Federation of the Red Cross to provide assistance, as possible and whenever required, depending on each context and operations.