PRIF Report 2/2019 on NATO’s 1999 intervention in Kosovo and trends in military responses to mass violence

NATO’s 1999 intervention in Kosovo was highly contested and seen as a turning point in international responses to mass violence. PRIF staff member Thorsten Gromes is evaluating this perception in the new PRIF Report 2/2019.

Making use of a new dataset on so-called “humanitarian military interventions” since the Second World War, Mr. Gromes examines the extent to which the Kosovo intervention has indeed initiated new trends. He can show that in comparison with other cases NATO’s Operation Allied Force differed from other military interventions with a declared humanitarian purpose. Moreover, he introduces a typology of humanitarian military interventions and proposes a new measurement of their outcome that can facilitate comparative research.

Download (pdf): Gromes, Thorsten (2019): A Humanitarian Milestone? NATO’s 1999 Intervention in Kosovo and Trends in Military Responses to Mass Violence, PRIF Report 2/2019, Frankfurt/M.