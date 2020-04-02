Humanitarian aid for Kosovo

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered 400 food packets to families that are unable to work due to the Coronavirus in Kosovo.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation continues to distribute aid to the elderly, ill, disabled and families in need in Turkey and other geographies of the world who are unable to access basic needs due to the Coronavirus epidemic. As a part of these programs, IHH teams delivered 400 food packets to families in need and unable to work in Kosovo.

In a statement, Mayor of Prizren Mytaher Haskuka who also took part in the aid distribution said the food aid program carried out by IHH in these difficult times faced by Kosovo and the world due to the Coronavirus outbreak was very meaningful. Haskuka, who said poor families were finding it even more difficult in obtaining food supplies added, “This is not the first time IHH has helped the city of Prizren. I hope our collaboration will continue.

IHH’s distribution of food aid packets that took two days to complete was carried out in Kosovo’s capital Pristine, and in other cities including Prizren, Mamusha and Obilic, where the distribution focused on the families that are unable to work, and also families of martyrs and war veterans.