Food aid for Kosovo flood victims

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered food aid to families affected by the floods following heavy rainfalls in the Mamusha province of Kosovo.

IHH distributed food packets to 80 families whose homes were flooded due to the floods in Mamusha - the only Balkan country’s Turkish town - in Kosovo.

It was reported that the flood in Mamusha where the majority of the population earns a livelihood from agriculture, has immersed almost the entire produce of the greenhouses in floodwaters and caused immense damage.

In collaboration with the Gönül Eli Solidarity Association, food packets containing flour, rice, sugar and cooking oil were delivered the families victimized by the flood disaster.

In a statement, Burhan Krüezi, Chairman of the Gönül Eli Solidarity Association who explained that the flood has caused major damages in Mamusha, thanked Turkey and IHH for their support.

Thanking IHH for their support, Hajji Mazrak, a resident of Mamusha that was affected by the floods, said “May Allah give prosperity. InshAllah Turkey will always be at peace.”