Coronavirus: EU to support cross-border transfer of medical teams to Slovakia, delivers aid to Serbia

The EU is coordinating the deployment of a medical team to Slovakia to support intensive care treatment of COVID-19 patients, following a request via Slovakia via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Romania has already offered a team of 5 doctors and 9 nurses, specialised in intensive care.

The EU is also mobilising additional personal protective equipment consisting of 600,000 FFP2 protective masks and 650,000 pairs of gloves to Serbia from its rescEU medical reserve hosted by Greece.

“I would like to thank Romania for sending a medical team to support the treatment of COVID patients in Bratislava, putting EU solidarity into action. Equally, the protective masks and gloves sent to Serbia from the rescEU reserve will help to protect essential personnel fighting COVID-19 in the country,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

EU Member States may also apply for funding to support the transfer of patients and the transport of medical personnel and teams through the Emergency Support Instrument.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission has helped 13 EU Member States and Participating States countries via the Civil Protection Mechanism and rescEU.