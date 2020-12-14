Between closed borders 2019: Joint agency paper on refugees and migrants in Serbia 2019

INTRODUCTION

For the third consecutive year, two UNHCR partners, Crisis Response and Policy Centre (CRPC) based in Belgrade and Humanitarian Center for Integration and Tolerance (HCIT) based in Novi Sad, had again joined their efforts and decided to prepare and publish a comprehensive paper that aims to depict position of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in the Republic of Serbia in 2019.

The paper focuses on main challenges identified in Belgrade and border areas – exit points of Serbia, where CRPC and HCIT conduct part of their protection activities with asylum seekers, refugees and migrants. This paper mostly centres on general migration trends, specifically on new arrivals, entry points, cases of collective expulsions from the neighbouring EU countries to Serbia, practice of Misdemeanour Courts in AP Vojvodina,1 etc.

Additionally, a chapter is dedicated to one of the vulnerable groups among the population – to LGBTI asylum seekers and refugees in Serbia, with whom CRPC and HCIT had worked with in 2019.