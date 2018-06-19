ACT Alliance Alert: Serbia Floods

In the afternoon of Wednesday the 13 June 2018, the districts of Branicevo, Kolubara, Sumadija, Podunavlje and Pomoravlje in Serbia, were affected with sudden heavy rainfall, hailstorm, downpour and in some parts incessant rain. On Friday 15 June, the Hydro-Meteorological Service of Serbia (RHMZ) announced more bad weather for the coming weekend. Over the week, hailstorms and heavy rain caused damage to crops and households in western, central, and eastern Serbia, prompting authorities to declare an emergency situation in several municipalities. A dam on the Busur River burst on 15 June, affecting areas in the east (Source: B92, Tanjug).