World Vision Senegal | At a Glance

World Vision Senegal has been working with the poorest communities for 36 years in nine regions, with existing presence and operations in 35 of 45 priority districts for the COVID-19 response. Of the 208 staff members embedded in local communities, 42 staff have been dedicated to provide technical, financial, logistical and programmatic support to the COVID-19 response Since 1999,World Vision Senegal has launched 14 humanitarian response operations across 11 regions and is able to reallocate up to 20% of longterm development funding for rapid response.

As a member of the World Vision Partnership, World Vision Senegal draws on a roster of national and international humanitarian technical experts, digital systems and solutions like the Last Mile Mobile Solution that comply with international and humanitarian standards and national and international flexible funding solutions.