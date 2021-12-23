WFP Senegal Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

197,406 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 7.8 m six months (October 2021- March 2022) net funding requirements

120,325 people assisted in September

Operational Updates

To mitigate the lean season for vulnerable populations, WFP worked closely with the Government and humanitarian partners to address food insecurity and malnutrition challenges. In support of the Government’s National Response Plan, WFP launched the second and third distributions to assist 92,740 vulnerable people (51 percent women and 49 percent men) located in Ranérou, Salimata, Matam, Podor and Saraya departments through cash-based transfers of USD 1.7 million in total.

With the aim of strengthening its engagement in the area of social protection, WFP met the General Delegation for Social Protection and National Solidarity. A decree has been signed to set-up a technical committee to implement joint activities on social protection, a topic that concerns all of WFP’s activities.

WFP continued to work closely with the Ministry of Education (MEN) to launch the National School Feeding Programme, following the commitment of the President of Senegal to the Global School Feeding Coalition. The MEN has requested WFP to be the implementing partner, and provided funding for the implementation. The Government will soon officially launch this nation-wide programme.

An endline survey for the COVID-19 response was carried out and the report is due for October 2021. The survey will assess to what extent the response plan (Financed by the Ministry of National Education with funds received from the Global Partnership for Education) mitigated the effects of the crisis on students' schooling and ensured the continuity of educational services.

The scale-up of WFP’s "model school canteens" initiative from 15 to 30 schools is underway. This initiative is an integrated project that provides schools with a poultry house, a community field, a school gardens and a sustainable energy solution such as biogas digesters.

As part of the resilience building activities, WFP partnered with Senegal’s decentralized technical services to enhance the monitoring of field activities implemented by WFP in Ogo (Matam region).