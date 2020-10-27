WFP Senegal Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

28 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 488,000 cash-based transfers

USD 21,7 m six months (October 2020 - March 2021) net funding requirements.

45,957 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

COVID 19 response: WFP continued to actively participate in the technical and logistics committees set up by the Government and the United Nations System to facilitate the COVID-19 national response, including the coordinated implementation of the national emergency plan for food security (PUSA). As the number of new and active COVID-19 cases continued to decrease over the last month and several COVID-19 related restriction measures were lifted by the Government, the UNCT approved the de-escalation from phase 3 (emergency response) to phase 2 (active reduction of contamination risks within the United Nations) of UN contingency plan.

Implementation of the lean season and COVID-19 emergency response: WFP and the Government started implementing the lean season’s PUSA in July 2020. By the end of September, WFP had reached almost 75 percent (55,000 persons) of targeted beneficiaries in the departments of Podor, Matam and Salémata through digital cash-based transfers (CBTs) (e-cash). As such, WFP is promoting an integrated assistance (food assistance, nutrition prevention and resilience approach), while stimulating the local economy and agriculture.

School feeding: Preparations for the launch of the school canteen project funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in support of the fight against COVID-19 for the next school year (2020-2021) continued. WFP carried out, in conjunction with the Ministry of National Education, a field mission to inform administrative and academic authorities and all stakeholders of the implementation of this project in targeted regions. About 128,000 children enrolled in 633 schools will be included in the programme by November, bringing the total targeted children to 235,000 (an increase of 54 percent compared to 2019).

WFP continued to provide CBTs to families of pupils to encourage children affected by school closures (from 16 March to 25 June) to attend a governmentorganized remote learning programme and minimize school drop-out.

Resilience: As part of the preparations for the extension phase of the R4 Rural Resilience initiative, a preliminary study mission for potential sites and partners was conducted. The first meeting of the steering committee under the chairmanship of SECNSA was held.

Climate warning information continued to be sent through SMS to vulnerable smallholders, this month in Kolda and Tambacounda, reaching 3,136 and 3,859 producers respectively. Moreover, related to Weather Index Insurance activities, 639 farmers (including 369 women) have been trained and sensitized on Weather Index Insurance activities

Nutrition: As part of the Government’s emergency programme for nutritional food security, 4,739 children aged 6 to 23 months from vulnerable households were assisted by WFP during the lean season. The children benefited from a daily ration of 50g of Plumpy Doz for 60 days (14.27 MT distributed in total).

As part of WFP's support to the national roadmap for rice fortification, the study on the acceptability of fortified rice by Senegalese consumers, commissioned by WFP, has been finalized. WFP shared the results with the monitoring committee for rice fortification activities and plans to also disseminate to a wider audience of rice fortification stakeholders. WFP provided technical support for the development of Sun Business Network Senegal, called "Réseau du Secteur Privé pour la Nutrition au Sénégal”.