WFP Senegal Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

USD 363,743 cash-based transfers

USD 23.5 m six months (November 2020 - April 2021) net funding requirements.

59,400 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID-19 response: WFP continued to participate in the technical and logistics committees set up by the Government and the United Nations to facilitate the COVID-19 national response, including the coordinated implementation of the national emergency plan for food security (PUSA). As the number of new and active COVID-19 cases continued to decrease over the last month and several COVID-19 related restriction measures were lifted by the Government, the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) approved the deescalation from phase 3 (emergency response) to phase 2 (active reduction of contamination risks) of the UN contingency plan. The UNCT is finalizing the socioeconomic impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document will contribute to frame WFP’s interventions for 2021.

• Lean season emergency response: As part of the 2020 PUSA, 54,748 vulnerable people received cash assistance (through mobile money), representing an achievement rate of 79 percent. Digital transfers are adapted to the COVID-19 context, enhance financial inclusion, boost local economies and agriculture, while empowering women and youth. Unsurprisingly, outcome monitoring findings revealed that the PUSA intervention was highly appreciated by beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

• School feeding: The 2020-2021 school year will resume in November 2020, but in compliance with COVID-19 sanitary measures. Preparations are in progress for the launch of the school feeding programme funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), in support of the ongoing COVID-19 response. About 107,000 children enrolled in 633 schools will be included in the initiative by November, bringing targeted pupils to 235,000 (increase of 54 percent compared to 2019).

• Nutrition: As part of the PUSA, some 4,739 children (including 2,358 girls) aged 6 to 23 months from vulnerable households received WFP assistance, through 14 MT of specialized nutritious foods.

• WFP partnered with the Ministry of Health and Social Action, the National Agency Against Malnutrition (CLM), and Plan International to expand the PUSA’s nutritional component. Per the agreement, WFP will distribute 61,230 MT of specialized nutritious products to 5,103 children aged 6-59 months. The intervention will be carried out in 39 health districts and 7 regions.

• As part of the implementation of the Senegalese Sun Business Network (SUN) for the private sector’s involvement in the nutrition sector, consultations were carried out to develop a roadmap. Moreover, six companies from the SUN benefitted from an online training organized by WFP on “protocols to manage foodrelated incidents”.

• As part of the national plan for rice fortification in Senegal, WFP commissioned a study on the acceptability of fortified rice by Senegalese consumers and organized a workshop on 1 October to disseminate key findings. In addition, preparations are underway to launch a nutrition label in Senegal.

• Resilience-building: The Government approved the joint three-year (2021-2023) WFP, IFAD and FAO resiliencebuilding initiative targeting the Matam (Podor and Kanel) and Tambacounda (Goudiry) regions.

• As part of integrated approach of WFP’s emergency response, food assistance for assets (FFA) activities have been initiated for selected households assisted through the PUSA. About, 59,400 persons received cash in October.

• Through additional financing received, WFP’s R4 Rural Resilience initiative is being expanded to other regions. Several productive community assets were established in Matam and Podor regions, including 40 vegetable gardens and 2 fish farms set up in WFP-assisted villages and schools. In addition, mobile money transfers reached 4,366 households in these two regions.

• In partnership with the National Agency for Civil Aviation and Meteorology (ANACIM), in Tambacounda and Kolda, WFP conducted five training sessions on climate services to the benefit of 182 smallholder farmers, as well as Government decentralized services, NGOs and local media representatives. These sessions are expected to help smallholder farmers improve seasonal forecasting and make quicker decisions in the event of adverse climate shocks