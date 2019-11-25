WFP Senegal Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

3.48 mt of food assistance distributed US$ 0.198 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.3 m six months (November 2019 - April 2020) net funding requirements.

28,788 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• School feeding: WFP continued to support the Government of Senegal with the preparation of a roadmap for the launch of a national school feeding programme in 2020. WFP Country Director met with the Minister of National Education, H.E. Mamadou Talla, to discuss the proposed programme and related activities such as the adoption of a legislation and the establishment of a multi-sectoral coordination group. In addition, WFP started school feeding activities for the 2019/20 academic year.

• Lean season operations: According to the March 2019 Cadre Harmonisé, 342,000 people were projected to be food insecure in Senegal during the 2019 lean season. WFP has supported the Government response in the two most affected departments (Matam and Podor) with an integrated approach of targeted food assistance (TFA) and nutritional support. In October, 23,071 individuals received about USD 200,000 as cash transfers under targeted food assistance (TFA). WFP’s response is implemented in partnership with several actors, including the Secrétariat Exécutif du Conseil National de Sécurité Alimentaire (SECNSA), the Délégation Générale à la Protection Sociale et à la Solidarité Nationale (DGPSN) and AFRICARE.

• Nutrition (lean season): As part of lean season activities in Matam and Podor, WFP continued to provide nutritional assistance. Overall, 3,000 children aged-23 months received assistance through prevention of acute malnutrition. About, 9.54 mt of super cereals were distributed. WFP also started the treatment of children 6-59 months suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) 26 mt of nutritional products were distributed in four departments (Matam, Kanel, Ranérou and Podor). WFP held three capacity strengthening sessions with the National Agency Against Malnutrition (CLM): these sessions gathered 41 project leaders and community workers from the four targeted departments.

• In partnership with Nutrition International (NI) and the National Food Fortification Committee (COSFAM), WFP organized a workshop to elaborate a road map for mandatory rice fortification in Senegal. The workshop was held on 1-2 October and gathered key stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society, development partners, UN agencies, donors, as well as private sector, rice millers, academia and research institutions. The roadmap is set to be published by the end of 2019.