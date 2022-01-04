WFP Senegal Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

29,974 mt of food assistance distributed USD 3.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 2.4 m six months (December 2021- May 2022) net funding requirements

392,307 people assisted in October and November

Operational Updates

Within the framework of the National Emergency Response Plan (PNR), WFP has provided food and nutritional assistance to crisis-affected people. Furthermore, WFP assisted the most vulnerable communities to food insecurity in the departments of Matam, Podor, Ranérou, Salémata, and Saraya by building their resilience through the creation of sustainable assets. A total of 92,801 people received unconditional cash transfers of USD 2.5 million in total.

Review meetings with cooperating partners, financial service providers, administrative authorities, local stakeholders and community representatives were held in the departments of Podor, Matam, and Ranérou to discuss WFP's unconditional food assistance support to the 2021 PNR.

In partnership with the Ministry of National Education (MEN), through the School Canteens Division (DCaS) as the implementing partner, WFP provided 137,311 schoolchildren (54 percent girls and 46 percent boys) with meals in 749 schools across 11 regions. WFP also trained 203 cooks and 227 canteen managers in the Matam region on the preparation of fortified rice.

After being selected as an implementing partner, WFP is on standby for the formal launch of the National School Canteen Programme (PNCS) put in place by the Government of Senegal for the 2022 school year.

A review meeting of the 2020-2021 school year was held with all the stakeholders in the regions covered by WFP's school feeding programme. This meeting was an opportunity to to make an assessment of the overall functioning of WFP's intervention during the 2020-2021 school year, and to present the planning for the 2021/2022 school year.

WFP began the training of trainers for the school management committees (CGE). The training aims to strengthen the capacity of canteen managers and CGE members in canteen management techniques in order to ensure the project's success.

As part of the resilience building activities, a meeting with the Ministry of Environment on environmental and social safeguarding took place. The Environmental and Social Safeguard report was finalized by WFP, preceeded by meetings with key cooperating partners (CNAAS, Provale) and United Nations agencies (FAO, IFAD) to inform the report.

WFP conducted a training wokshop on the management of food assistance-for-assets (FFA) activities for partners in Kanel and a joint WFP-FAO-IFAD mission to inform and sensitize stakeholders about the programme was carried out in Podor, Kanel and Goudiry.

In the departments of Matam, Ranérou, Saraya, and Salémata, the final distributions for the prevention of malnutrition to 2,423 pregnant and lactating women were concluded. In the same departments, activities for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition continued for 1,444 children aged 6-59 months (59 percent girls and 41 percent boys).

As part of its nutrition pilot project through cash-based transfers (CBT) in Podor, WFP trained stakeholders on the nutritional strategy and partnered with the 25 shopkeepers who will serve the project’s beneficiaries. Visits and working sessions with local equipment manufacturers (SISMAR and Agritech International Sarl) and industrial rice producers were held prior to the start of fortified rice production. The first distribution of the CBT pilot project for nutrition will take place in the first week of December 2021.