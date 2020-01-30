30 Jan 2020

WFP Senegal Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (302.43 KB)

In Numbers

6.4 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 4.6 m six months (December 2019 - May 2020) net funding requirements.

42,466 persons assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• School feeding: WFP continued to support the Government of Senegal with the preparations for the launch of a national school feeding programme in 2020.

On 7 November, WFP facilitated the establishment of the Group of Friends of School Feeding (GAASS): This innovative advocacy initiative brings together Senegalese and international supporters of school feeding in Senegal, with members hailing from diplomacy, development, government, academia, media, sports and entertainment. Notable members include former Minister Professor Ndioro Ndiaye, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Chef Pierre Thiam, the artist Carlou D, influencer Amy Sarr Fall, the Ambassador of Luxembourg and the President’s Advisor on Education.

Following the launch of the GAASS, on 16 November 2019, WFP Country Director was invited by the Presidency to speak about school feeding at the high-level panel for the annual review of the Government’s achievements under the Plan Senegal Emergent (2014-2035), and to discuss priorities for the President’s second term.

WFP started school feeding activities for the 2019/20 academic year: 515 rural primary schools and 106,000 pupils will receive WFP assistance.

• Targeted Food Assistance: According to the March 2019 Cadre Harmonisé, 342,000 people were projected to be food insecure in Senegal during the 2019 lean season. WFP subsequently supported the Government response in the two most affected departments (Matam and Podor) with an integrated approach combining targeted food assistance (TFA) and nutritional support. For the first time, this year the response was digitalized, with cash-based transfers by mobile phones reaching 35,432 individuals (84 percent of target) USD 589,000.

The WFP’s response was implemented in partnership with several actors, including the Secrétariat Exécutif du Conseil National de Sécurité Alimentaire (SECNSA), the Délégation Générale à la Protection Sociale et à la Solidarité Nationale (DGPSN) and AFRICARE.

