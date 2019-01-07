WFP Senegal Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

128 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0.3 m cash-based transfers made

US$5 m six months (December 2018-May 2019) net funding requirements, representing 33% of total

70,569 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2019-2023): In November, WFP organised a workshop to present its new five-years Country Strategic Plan for Senegal to the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Planning. Based on the conclusions of the national Zero Hunger Strategic Review conducted in 2017, the CSP outlines the activities to be implemented by WFP to support the Government’s efforts to improve food and nutrition security, social protection and resilience programmes. The CSP is in line with government priorities contained in the Plan Senegal Emergent (PSE, 2015-2035) and with the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF, 2019-2023).

• Sahel Shock Response (SSR) Targeted Food Assistance (TFA): Under the Government's emergency plan for the response to the food crisis in northern Senegal in November, WFP assisted 25,600 additional vulnerable people, through value vouchers, for a total of USD 294,000.

This last round of value vouchers distribution, under the SSR, took place in Matam and Podor local council areas where WFP had previously been unable to intervene, due to funding challenges.

• Nutrition: A total of 44,965 vulnerable people received nutrition assistance in November. Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition for 6,130 children aged 6-59 months was carried out in seven departments (Matam, Kanel, Ranérou, Linguère, Koumpentoum, Goudiry and Tambacounda).

Prevention activities covered 38,835 pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-23 months in four departments (Podor, Matam, Kanel and Ranérou).

• School meals: WFP organized trainings on nutrition education, hygiene and stock management to promote healthy school meals and to improve cooks’ and canteen managers’ skills on nutrition, food quality and safety. In partnership with the Ministry of National Education, WFP trained 236 head cooks and 236 school canteen managers in the Matam region.

• Innovations: WFP Senegal was selected to participate in WFP Innovation Accelerator Bootcamp held in Munich. The Senegal team presented ‘Nutrifami’, a user-friendly elearning application meant to improve cooks and canteen managers skills. Nutrifami is available online in French and in Wolof-one of the local language. This innovative tool is expected to generate behavioural change and improve the school meals quality and pupils’ performance