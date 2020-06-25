WFP Senegal Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

0 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 m cash-based transfers

USD 6.4 m six months (June – November 2020) net funding requirements.

0 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID 19 response: WFP continued to actively participate in the technical and logistics committees set up by the Government and the United Nations to facilitate the COVID-19 response, including emergency food distribution to one million households.

Due to the operational restrictions in place, WFP was unable to carry out food distributions during this period.

• School feeding: With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP was unable to provide school meals to pupils through the school feeding programme. To maintain the programme’s continuity during the pandemic, WFP collaborated with the Ministry of National Education (MEN) to provide individual take-home rations. Through its cash-based transfer modality,

WFP will transfer funds to pupils’ households to enable them to eat at least one nutritious daily meal with their families. Transfers are expected to start in June.

In addition, in support of the forthcoming reopening of schools,

WFP and the advocacy network, Group of Friends of School Feeding Friends (GAASS), supported the MEN through the provision of 300 hand-washing devices to be distributed to WFP beneficiary schools: (https://bit.ly/2y1RziZ)

• Nutrition: WFP activities for the treatment of acute malnutrition were suspended to prevent the COVID-19 contaminations at the community level.

However, preparations were carried out to ensure the implementation of the prevention of acute malnutrition activities during the upcoming lean season (June -August). WFP will target 5,100 children aged 6-23 months living in households also targeted for food assistance during the lean season.

In partnership with USAID, WFP elaborated an action plan for maternal and child nutrition assistance. Activities will include people living with HIV.

Preparations for the introduction of fortified rice in schools in October 2020 are also underway.

Awareness-raising activities on nutrition also continued, leading to the expansion of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Private Sector Network. Four new companies joined the network in May bringing the total number of members to 10.

• Resilience: Due to the transport restrictions tied to the COVID19 pandemic, resilience-building activities such as food assistance for assets (FFA), did not take place in May 2020. However, WFP proceeded with the preparatory requirements (field level agreement, consultation meetings with key partners, etc.) to launch the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project as soon as the situation permits. The GCF operational plan has been reviewed.

WFP also partnered with Africare and World Vision to be ready to launch food assistance for assets (FFA) operations, immediately after the lean season activities. Some 59,400 beneficiaries (6,600 households) living in Matam, Podor and Salemata will be benefitting from this activity.

According to the Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civile et de la Météorologie (ANACIM) analysis, Sahelian countries should expect delayed rainfalls and dry spells in 2020. WFP will implement rural development activities accordingly and is already supporting farmers’ agricultural campaign by providing them with useful climate information.