WFP Senegal Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

12.959 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0.039 m cash-based transfers made

US$5.4 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

34,596 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• On 9 May, the Ministry of Agriculture and WFP co-hosted a workshop to share the Practical Guide for Implementation and Strengthening of Village Cereal Banks. The workshop brought together government officials, NGOs, and other partners who contributed to the establishment of village cereal banks in Senegal. WFP Country Director formally handed over 1,000 copies of the guide to the Director of Agriculture. Village cereal banks are used to regulate the food supply in vulnerable and inaccessible villages, give people easy access to cereals during the lean season and help stabilize prices in the local markets.

• Within the framework of climate services, WFP conducted a capacity-building session in the Kolda region on 23 May with WFP’s implementing partners and academic partners.

The deliberations allowed participants to become aware of the importance of climate services in the context of climate variability and change, and also raised the issue of access to climate services for vulnerable communities and mitigation measures necessary to address the effect of climate change.

• WFP Senegal participated in WFP Innovation Accelerator Bootcamp and worked with “MyAgro” team on a potential partnership under the food for assets activity. “MyAgro” is a mobile layaway system which uses a prepaid scratch card model similar to mobile phone credit. Farmers can pay in advance for fertilizer, seed and training packages by buying a “MyAgro” card at their local village store, depositing their money into a layaway account by texting in the scratch-off code.

• WFP has identified and signed contracts with two mobile money operators in Senegal with the perspective of digitalizing Cash Based Transfer mechanisms.

• From 21 to 23 May, WFP Senegal organized the R4 annual planning meeting in Kolda field office with cooperating and technical partners such as Oxfam, Compagnie Nationale d'Assurance Agricole du Sénégal (CNAAS), the Multinational Programme for Building Resilience to Food and Nutrition Insecurity in the Sahel (P2RS), La Lumiere and Agence Nationale de Conseil Agricole et Rural (ANCAR).

The R4 rural resilience project is WFP and Oxfam America’s comprehensive risk management approach to help communities become more resilient to climate variability and shocks. Activities will be launched in June for 3,000 smallholder farmers in Kolda and 6,000 farmers in Tambacounda.

• WFP Senegal participated in the Global School Feeding workshop in Rome on 14 -16 May. Participants discussed the draft School Feeding Strategy and shared their experiences of different school feeding programmes and innovations. Many countries showed an interest in the Nutrifami application which was developed by WFP Senegal with the support of WFP Innovation Accelerator and SODEXO. Through Nutrifami, WFP strengthens the capacity of school managers and cooks to manage food stocks, hygiene and nutrition practices in school canteens.