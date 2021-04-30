WFP Senegal Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

15.3 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 189,335 cash-based transfers made

USD 6.4 m six months (April-September 2021) net funding requirements

254,318 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

• Food security situation and Lean season response:

According to the t results of the Cadre Harmonisé (CH) exercise conducted in March 2021, about 305,136 people are in need of food assistance during this current period, and nearly 488, 048 will be in phase 3-4 during the lean season, (June -August). Preparatory activities are ongoing to provide assistance to 134,566 vulnerable persons from June over three month through cash transfers. The departments of Matam, Podor, Ranérou,

Salémata and Saraya will be prioritized as these department have the highest levels of food insecurity.

Resources mobilization efforts will be pursued to allow expanding WFP’s response.

Lean season response: Working tightly with the Government’s PUSA (Plan d’Urgence pour la Sécurité alimentaire) and other actors, WFP started its lean season response preparation to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on food security and nutrition situation.

• School feeding: In partnership with the Ministry of National Education, WFP assisted 234,533 schoolchildren enrolled in 1,262 primary rural schools including 636 assisted schools. The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funded the project, andthe official launch ceremony has been held with the Minister of Education, the French Development Agency (AFD) Director and the WFP Country Director.

As part of the “model canteens” pilot’s scale-up, WFP identified 15 additional schools to benefit from the assistance package consisting in poultry, vegetable garden, biodigester, etc.

• Resilience: Under the food assistance for assets (FFA) programme, a total of 9,774 beneficiaries were assisted.

Out of these,in Tambacounda, 782 households (7,038 beneficiaries) received transfers of USD 41,600, while in Kolda 304 households (2,736 beneficiaries) received transfers amouting to USD 17,520. WFP organized together with the National Agriculture Insurance Company (CNAAS), a National Index Insurance Development and Promotion Committee (CDPAI) meeting on the digitalization of payments in Index Agricultural Insurance with the participation of USAID, the World Bank and many other actors.