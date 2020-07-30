WFP Senegal Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

8.24 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 73,000 cash-based transfers

USD 6.4 m six months (July – December 2020) net funding requirements.

18,355 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID 19 response: WFP continued to actively participate in the technical and logistics committees set up by the Government and the United Nations to facilitate the COVID-19 national response, including food distribution to one million households. These emergency distributions are expected to be finalized on 15 July.

In addition, the Government authorized WFP to operate humanitarian flights for the benefit of the humanitarian community in Senegal. Since the pandemic’s start in March 2020, United Nations and NGOs work was hindered by transport restrictions and other mitigation measures. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, offers safe and cost-efficient transport. It is the only humanitarian air service that gives equal access to all humanitarian entities. UNHAS flights started on 15 June 2020 and helped in getting humanitarian staff and cargo into Senegal (for those being blocked outside the country) and across regions.

• School feeding: Since 1 April, schools were closed due to the COVID-19. Therefore, WFP adapted its school feeding programme by providing alternative school meals. Through its cash-based transfer modality, WFP transferred funds to 5,035 pupils’ households to enable them to eat at least one nutritious daily meal with their families. This solution ensured the programme’s continuity during the pandemic.

However, on 17 June, the Government decided that exam classes would resume on 25 June and mobilized all actors (unions, teachers, partners) for a successful reopening: WFP reopened canteens in operating schools. Other classes are expected to be back in school in the coming months.

WFP and the advocacy network, Group of Friends of School Feeding (GAASS), also distributed 300 hand-washing devices to ensure cleanliness in WFP beneficiary schools.

• Resilience: Resilience-building activities (food assistance for assets - FFA) were carried out in Kolda, Tambacounda, Matam and Podor: 1,480 households participated in community work and received cash-based transfers for their contribution to the FFA project. Overall, FFA activities benefitted 13,320 people.

In addition, WFP proceeded with the preparatory requirements (field level agreement, consultation meetings with key partners, etc.) to launch the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project as soon as the situation permits. The GCF operational plan has been reviewed. 51% 49% WFP Senegal Country Brief Senegal June 2020

• Nutrition: WFP activities for the treatment of acute malnutrition were suspended to prevent COVID-19 contaminations at the community level. However, as part of the COVID-19 response, WFP collaborated closely with various government entities to strengthen nutrition programmes across Senegal. WFP and the Ministry of Health validated the Breastfeeding Action Plan and the Management Guide for acute malnutrition. They also collaborated on the initiative “Stronger with Breast Milk Only”. Other activities included: monitoring of the implementation of the Multisectoral Strategic Plan for Nutrition; technical support to the Cellule de Lutte contre la Malnutrition (CLM) and the Ministry; discussions with the Ministry of Education to introduce fortified rice in school feeding from the next school year; development of a pilot to launch fortified biscuits on the Senegalese market.

In addition, awareness-raising on nutrition continued, leading to the expansion of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) network: five new companies joined the SUN Business Network (SBN) in Senegal, bringing the members to 15.

• Planning the lean season response: WFP and the Government prepared for the lean season’s national Emergency Plan for Food Security (PUSA). The 2020 PUSA targets 529,625 people at risk of falling into food crisis, according to the latest Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis. The situation may be worse as the CH analysis does not fully include the socio- economic impacts of the COVID-19. WFP will support the implementation of the PUSA by distributing cash transfers (e-cash) to vulnerable households located in the Departments of Podor, Matam and Salémata. Subject to available resources, WFP targets about 75,000 beneficiaries for three months (July -September 2020).