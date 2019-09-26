WFP Senegal Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

22,520 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 m cash based transfers made

US$ 5.5 m six months (July 2019 -December 2019) net funding requirements.

81,000 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Implementation of the Rural Resilience initiative, R4 activities commenced in June. A total of 6,000 households in the Tambacounda region and 3,000 households in Kolda region will benefit from the comprehensive risk management approach of R4 in 2019 to become more resilient to climate variability and shocks. As part of efforts to strengthen climate services under the R4 Initiative, WFP has continued working with the national weather agency, Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civile et de la Météorologie (ANACIM), to support the conception of the triennial National Framework for Climate Services and to finalize a climate services database for Africa.

• WFP elaborated an operational plan for targeted food assistance during the lean season in support of the National Response Plan and in complement of the Government’s social safety nets. Distributions in the form of digitalized cash transfers will start in July for three months targeting 31,000 people with currently available resources.

• WFP participated in the national consultative group in support of the Government’s efforts to implement the roadmap for the school feeding transition plan. The roadmap foresees an update of the Senegal school feeding policy document, the establishment of a multisectoral school feeding group, the development of a law on school feeding and the co-hosting of a national school feeding forum.

• WFP prepared the terms of reference for a study on the acceptability of fortified rice and on micronutrient retention in rice with a local research institute. The results of these studies will help inform the decisionmaking process of the Senegal Committee for Food Fortification with Micronutrients, Comité Sénégalais Pour la Fortification des Aliments en Micronutriments (COSFAM), on rice fortification in Senegal.

WFP signed an agreement with its national counterpart on nutrition, Cellule pour la Lutte Contre la Malnutrition (CLM) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in 1,411 children aged 6 to 59 months in Diourbel, Mbacké, Linguère departments and to ensure continuous care with UNICEF's treatment of severe acute malnutrition activities.

• WFP Senegal attended a training on Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) from 24-28 June organized by the West Africa Regional Office and HQ. In the future, these learnings will be used in designing programmes with a value chain orientation that better integrate the different components of WFP’s prosmallholder portfolio.

• Following its participation in a WFP Innovation Accelerator Bootcamp, WFP worked on developing a SPRINT application with the social business innovator team “MyAgro”.