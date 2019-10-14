WFP Senegal Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

55,414 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.5 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements.

7,451 people assisted in July 2019

• WFP’s Country Director joined the UN Country Team’s joint field mission to the Kolda region on 2-4 July, as part of the communications activities of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF). A total of 11 UN agency representatives as well as the Resident Coordinator participated in meetings with the Governor and visits to UN programme activities. WFP showcased the achievements of the resilience and food-for-asset activities during a visit to the village of Talto Diega, where bio-digesters installed with WFP support help rural women produce fertilizers and bio-gas. The activity contributes to increasing food production and supporting their income-generating activities. The mission also observed a simulation of savings and community credit activities by the women, as part of WFP’s rural resilience initiative (R4).

• WFP participated in the first fish harvesting ceremony in the Nouye village (Matam department) where aquaculture through floating cages has been supported as part of WFP’s resiliencebuilding activities. With supervision of the Programme multinational de renforcement de la résilience à l'insécurité alimentaire et nutritionnelle au Sahel (P2RS) and training conducted by the National Aquaculture Agency (ANA), beneficiaries were able to harvest 2 tons of fish six months after the start of the project. This will improve food and nutrition levels, as vulnerable populations will receive highly nutritious protein and inputs. In addition, beneficiaries (including youth) can sell the fish in local markets and earn extra income.

• WFP Senegal conducted a Community-Based Participatory Planning (CBPP) in Matam on 8-21 July. For the first time in WFP, the country office worked with the Emergencies and Transition Unit (OSZPH) Unit in WFP Headquarters to integrate aspects of conflict-sensitivity into the CBPP. This innovative approach will facilitate the identification and implementation of resilience activities addressing all aspects of the humanitariandevelopment-peace nexus. The CBPP ensured the presence of women and youth throughout the exercise. Based on the findings of the CBPP, WFP is working with the Secrétariat Exécutif du Conseil National à la Sécurité Alimentaire (SECNSA) on developing a comprehensive 4-year resilience plan for the north of Senegal.

• WFP continued its activities to treat moderate acute malnutrition in children aged 6-59 months in Linguère, Mbacké and Diourbel departments and to prevent global acute malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Linguère department. Overall, 4,810 women were reached out of 5,000 planned, representing 96 percent of targets, and 2,641 children aged 6-59 months received assistance out of the 3,111 planned, with 85 percent achievements.

• WFP Country Director met with the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development His Excellency Moussa Balde on 9 July to discuss strengthened collaboration within the framework of WFP’s Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023.

The Minister had recently visited Rome where he met WFP Executive Director David Beasley to express his appreciation with the work of WFP in Senegal.

• WFP participated in the third Forum for the Fight against Desertification to Strengthen Climate Change Resilience in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa. This forum provided a platform to exchange and share development initiatives designed by Africans to address environmental issues and improve the resilience of affected communities through multifaceted risk reduction actions.

• WFP continues to support the Government of Senegal’s efforts to launch a national home-grown school feeding programme by 2020. A consultant has been out-posted at the Division des Cantines Scolaires (DCAS) of the Ministry of National Education (MEN) to provide daily support to the government counterpart and ensure the implementation of the transition plan. With the support of WFP, discussions were initiated in July with the National Assembly and the Presidency to endow Senegal with a law on school feeding.

• To prepare for the launch of the first digital payments (electronic vouchers) and financial inclusion activities, WFP organized a training session with the support of United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) to strengthen cooperation among partners. WFP also participated in a workshop and a simulation exercise organized by UNCDF on digitalizing cash-based transfer services for women’s empowerment. The first digital payments will start in August for targeted food assistance (TFA) during the lean season and will subsequently be extended to food assistance for asset (FFA) and school feeding activities