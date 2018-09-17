WFP Senegal Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

15 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1 m cash-based transfers

US$ 4.5 m to cover six months (AugustDecember 2018) net funding requirements, representing 49% of total

68,800 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• Sahel Shock Response: To address the Sahel crisis in northern Senegal and in support of the Government’s emergency response plan (PUSA 2018), WFP assisted 65,400 drought-affected people in July through targeted food assistance and nutrition activities in the departments/regions of Podor and Matam. Through the targeted food assistance, 65,400 beneficiaries received a value of USD 964,400 via the value voucher modality. Disbursements will continue in Matam until September and in Podor until August. Under the nutrition programme, 3,400 targeted children aged 6 to 59 months received 15 mt of Plumpy Sup for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. WFP is the first government partner within the framework of the PUSA operations to begin distributions in affected communities.

• Field mission: WFP, USAID and Africare (cooperating partner) undertook a joint field mission in Matam from 18-24 July. Led by WFP’s Country Director, the mission’s purpose was to assess ongoing operations, notably the preparations for the first round of cash-based transfer in the Matam department/region. The delegation met with local authorities (governor, prefect and community leaders) to brief them on the components and expected outcomes of WFP’s integrated response.

• Communications: In line with the PUSA communication strategy jointly developed with government partners, communications activities are ongoing both in Podor and Matam. Visibility items such as banners are displayed in distribution sites, radio spots are broadcasted in local languages and sensitization sessions are organized to disseminate key information. Several case stories related to WFP and partner operations have been disseminated through social media: https://insight.wfp.org/wfp-foodvouchers-a-weapon-against-food-insecurit... • Resilience: In addition to its emergency assistance, WFP has started preparations to build the resilience of affected populations in northern Senegal through food for assets (FFA) activities. WFP will provide value vouchers against community assets creation in Matam and Podor. Each participant will receive USD 3 a day, hence of total of USD 90 for 30 working days. WFP Senegal will assist 2,500 participants through the FFA modality.