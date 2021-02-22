WFP Senegal Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

15 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made (distributions have not started yet)

US$ 1 m six months (February-July 2021) net funding requirements 235,000 people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

COVID-19 response: WFP continues to participate in the technical and logistics committees set up by the Government and the United Nations to facilitate the COVID-19 response, including the implementation of the national emergency plan.

Emergency response: Following the findings of the latest Cadre Harmonisé analysis (November 2020), which identified some 850,000 people at risk of facing food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (June- August 2021), preparations are underway for a rapid emergency response. During the lean season (June- September) WFP will provide general food distributions to some 135,000 vulnerable people in Matam, Podor, Ranérou, Salémata, and Saraya.

School feeding: In partnership with the Ministry of National Education, WFP assisted 1,264 schools and some 235,000 pupils during the current school year (2020-2021). This represents a 54 percent increase compared to 2019. The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is partly funding the intervention, to support the fight against COVID-19’s impact in the education system. In addition, advocacy actions and preparations are in progress for the launch in 2021 of a national home- grown school feeding programme based on Senegalese agriculture. To this effect, WFP’s Country Director met with the Ministry of Education.

Resilience: In order to plan for 2021 rural development activities, several actions were taken. A workshop was held in Kolda with implementing partners to review 2020 activities, address challenges and plan the way forward. WFP also carried out seasonal livelihood programming and community-based participatory planning in targeted regions. Moreover, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, a mapping study of Village Cereal Banks was conducted in the 5 regions targeted by the project funded by the Global Climate Fund (2021-2024).