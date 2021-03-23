WFP Senegal Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

15 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 222,654 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 1 m six months (March-August 2021) net funding requirements

235,000 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

• COVID-19 response: WFP continues to participate in the technical committees set up by the Government and the United Nations to support and facilitate the COVID-19 response, including the implementation of the second Adjusted and Accelerated Priority Action Plan (PAP 2A) of the national development plan (PSE).

• Emergency response: Following the findings of the Cadre Harmonisé analysis (November 2020), which identified some 850,000 people at risk of facing food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (June-August 2021), preparations are underway to provide a rapid emergency response through cash-based transfers (CBTs). WFP is finalizing a CBT feasibility study to include new vulnerable areas in its lean season intervention plan.

• School feeding: In partnership with the Ministry of Education, WFP assisted some 220,000 pupils enrolled in 1,264 primary rural schools. COVID-19 protection equipment, along with non-food items (plates, spoons…) were distributed to WFP-assisted schools.

As part of the “model canteens” pilot’s scale-up, WFP identified 15 additional schools to benefit from the assistance package (poultry, vegetable garden, biodigester, etc.), totalling 30 model canteens currently set up.

In addition, advocacy actions and preparations are in progress for the launch in 2021 of a national home-grown school feeding programme, with WFP as the implementing agency.

• Resilience: Consultations and planning of 2021 rural development activities continue. A livelihood programming and community-based participatory planning workshop (chaired by the Governor and gathering different implementing partners) was held in Fatick Region, to review 2020 activities, address challenges and plan the way forward. WFP also met with the Executive Secretary of the ‘Sahel Universities Union' to define potential axes of collaboration.

• Nutrition: As part of the moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme, WFP distributed specialized products to 2,654 children (age 6-59 months) in 7 regions (Matam, Tambacounda, St-Louis, Thiès, Diourbel, Louga,

Sédhiou).