WFP Senegal Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

18 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.14 m cash-based transfers

USD 10.6 m six months (March 2020 - August 2020) net funding requirements.

87,328 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• School feeding: WFP provided school feeding to 106,765 children in 515 primary rural schools.

In addition, implementation continued for the Model Canteens project launched in 2019: fifteen model canteens are being established to strengthen the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) approach through complementary services such as poultry rearing, school gardens, bio digesters, and capacity-building for canteens’ cooks. Three field missions took place in the Departments of Matam, Kanel and Koungheul to present this innovative project to local authorities, six new schools, as well as to collect information on schools’ current capacities and needs.

• Nutrition: Treatment against moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) of children aged 0-59 month continued in four departments (Matam, Kanel, Ranérou and Podor). WFP supports the government’s Nutrition Enhancement Programme. Furthermore, to prepare for its upcoming rice fortification pilot, WFP carried out a research on the integration of enriched rice in school feeding. The Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network (SBN) coordinator, who leads the establishment of the SUN private sector platform and the elaboration of a country private sector strategy, prepared an action plan with the Government counterpart, Cellule de Lutte Contre la Malnutrition (CLM) and participated in various stakeholders meetings.

• Resilience: Resilience-building activities (such as “food assistance for assets”) continued in the Southern departments of Tambacounda and Kolda and were extended to Matam and Podor in the North. To compensate community work, electronic cash transfers reached 1,656 beneficiaries (in 184 households) in Kolda. In the North (Matam and Podor departments), 30,500 beneficiaries (in 3,389 households) received electronic cash transfers.

Moreover, on 10-12 February WFP participated in IFAD’s Designated National Authorities (DNA) partnership workshop on Climate Finance for Agriculture. The objective was to discuss climate finance programming in Western and Central Africa. This participation allowed WFP to share its experiences with the Green Climate Fund.