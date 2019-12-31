WFP Senegal Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

2.9 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.23 m cash-based transfers made

USD 4.6 m six months (January 2019 - June 2020) net funding requirements.

141,815 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• School feeding: WFP provided school feeding to 106,765 schoolchildren. In addition, WFP continued to support the Government of Senegal with the preparations for the launch of a national school feeding programme in 2020.

WFP Country Director met with several stakeholders to discuss the proposed programme and related activities, such as the adoption of legislation and the establishment of a Multi-Sectoral Coordination Group. Members of the high-level Group of Friends of School Feeding (GAASS) supported advocacy efforts for the national programme, notably during the event dedicated to youth and education, “Back to school” (Grande Rentrée Citoyenne), spearheaded by civic leader Amy Sarr Fall: https://bit.ly/2tzITxU

• Lean season operations: According to the March 2019 Cadre Harmonisé, 342,000 people were projected to be food insecure in Senegal during the 2019 lean season.

WFP supported the Government response in the two most affected departments (Matam and Podor) with an integrated approach of Targeted Food Assistance (TFA) and nutritional support. In December, WFP completed the targeted food assistance intervention: overall, during the 2019 lean season WFP assisted 34,279 beneficiaries (4,511 households), i.e. 82 percent of the targeted populations. About USD 5.7 million (80percent of the planification) were distributed through mobile money.

WFP’s response was implemented in partnership with several actors, including the Secrétariat Exécutif du Conseil National de Sécurité Alimentaire (SECNSA), the Délégation Générale à la Protection Sociale et à la Solidarité Nationale (DGPSN) and AFRICARE.

• Nutrition: In collaboration with the Sociology Department of Cheikh Anta Diop University, WFP launched a research training focused on school feeding, with the aim of defining a communication strategy for behavioral and social change that will enable the project to integrate fortified rice into school meals. A pilot project will be implemented in Matam in 2020.

• Cash-based transfers (CBT): Following the signature of partnership contracts with mobile operators Orange Finance Mobiles Senegal (OFMS) and FREE (in August and October 2019), WFP continued to expand the digitalization of its School Feeding and FFA operations through e-cash and e-vouchers.

To expand school feeding digitization in 2020, the contract with FREE was extended to the departments of Kolda and Vélingara. Extension negotiations pertaining to the OFMS contract are also ongoing. In areas not covered by mobile operators. WFP will continue to use paper vouchers. Therefore, the contract with financial provider UIMCEC was renewed to ensure vouchers reimbursement to retailers operating in such areas.

• Resilience: Resilience-building activities, such as “Food assistance for assets (FFA) continued in the Southern departments of Tambacounda and Kolda. To compensate community work, electronic cash transfers reached 3,600 households adding up to an amount of USD 20,300 in Tambacounda and Kolda. These operations will be effective through January and will also be implemented in the North (Matam and Podor departments).

The 2019 agricultural insurance campaign was finalized.

The national Agricultural Insurance Company (CNAAS) compensated registered households affected by climatic shocks: in Tambacounda, 251 producers received a total of USD 8,0263, while in Kolda, 713 producers received a total of USD 21,514.

Furthermore, WFP conducted a capitalization workshop in Tambacounda on the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative.

Two extra internal capacity-building sessions were carried out on climate services in Senegal.