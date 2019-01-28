WFP Senegal Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

422 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0.95 m cash-based transfers made

US$6.6 m six months (January – June 2019) net funding requirements.

280,668 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

Targeted Food Assistance (TFA): WFP assisted 105,600 vulnerable people, through food vouchers distributions, during the Sahel Shock Response (SSR) operations implemented in northern Senegal (June-November 2018). In December, WFP started preparing, in collaboration with stakeholders, the SSR final report which will be published in January 2019. WFP also held two workshops to discuss SSR operations in Podor and Matam departments. The workshops were chaired by departmental prefects and attended by partners and local actors.

Resilience building: Under the food assistance for assets (FFA) activity, 9,623 households received USD 373,638 in Tambacounda and Kolda departments, through the second round of value vouchers distribution as compensation for creating sustainable assets to enhance community resilience. WFP also transferred a value of USD 644,163 to 3,500 participants in Matam and 5,000 participants in Podor following their engagement in FFA community work. Prior to distributions, spots were broadcasted in eight community radios to share key information. In addition, a study on climate services carried out with the National Meteorology Service ANACIM enabled WFP to understand local communities’ specific needs for climate information and to adapt future programming accordingly. Together with the Ministry of Agriculture, WFP developed guidelines for the management of village cereal banks that will be used for a national-level training-of-trainers in an effort to reduce postharvest losses.

School meals: About 72,200 schoolchildren received WFP school meals in December 2018. WFP also introduced an elearning application in beneficiary schools – Nutrifami – that aimed at changing school cooks behaviours by providing information on nutrition, hygiene and healthy eating habits for those preparing food for the country’s most vulnerable children. Nutrifami uses gamification to improve learning and user engagement. About 500 school cooks and canteens managers were trained. Furthermore, an introductory meeting to present the consultant hired by WFP to support the Government in implementing the school feeding transition plan was held with the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Education. During this meeting, the Nutrifami app was also presented to the Ministry staff.

Nutrition: WFP continued to implement treatment and prevention of acute malnutrition in the north and east of Senegal. Over 44,900 children and pregnant and lactating women received nutrition assistance from September to December 2018. In partnership with several partners WFP organized a workshop on the situational analysis for rice fortification in Senegal. The workshop was held in Saint Louis, from 10 to 12 December and included key stakeholders, including government institutions, the civil society, development partners, UN agencies, donors, as well as private sector, academia and research institutions. The situational analysis paper is set to be published in early 2019.