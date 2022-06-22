WFP Senegal Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

0 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.5 million six-month (May-October 2022) net funding requirements

71,306 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

Building resilience

• In partnership with the National Food Security Council (SECNSA), WFP Senegal contributed to the development of the 2022 National Hunger Response Plan. WFP will support the Government of Senegal through cash assistance (mobile money) for a planned amount of USD 1.8 million. These funds will be fully transferred to 28,111 households in four departments (Matam, Kanel, Ranérou and Goudiry) projected by the recent Cadre Harmonisé analysis to be in phase 3 (crisis) or worse during the period of June-August 2022. These resources, representing FCFA 40,000 (USD 63) per household for one month (July 2022), will be transferred following an assistance package of FCFA 43 billion (USD 69 million) by the Government targeting all households in Senegal’s national single registry.

• WFP pursued its water harvesting and land rehabilitation activities as part of its rural resilience initiative (R4) and food assistance for assets (FFA) activities. Field-level agreements and partner budgets focusing on rural development in the north, center and southern regions of Senegal have been reviewed and established to improve the quality of the assets created.

• WFP met with the Operational Office for the Monitoring of the Emerging Senegal Plan (Plan Senegal Emergent - PSE) to discuss the youth and green growth-related pillars of the PSE, and clarify WFP's positioning in these areas. WFP will be included in the steering committee for the Youth PSE.