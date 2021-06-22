WFP Senegal Country Brief, April 2021

Operational Updates

Food security situation and lean season response: To mitigate the hardship of the lean season on vulnerable populations, together with the impact of COVID-19 on food security, WFP is working tightly with the Government and the humanitarian actors to address food insecurity and malnutrition-related issues. In support to the Senegalese Government’s National Response Plan (Plan National de Riposte), WFP plans to assist some 93,000 vulnerable persons located in Ranérou, Salimata, Matam, Podor and Saraya. To achieve this, a cash-based transfer feasibility study has been conducted, which includes: (i) a food security component, (ii) a community component, (iii) a cooperative and potential partners component, and (v) a market evaluation component. The results will allow the selection of the most appropriate transfer modality for each intervention area, out of the three options available: electronic money transfer or electronic transfer of food stamps or direct distribution of cash.

In parallel, the beneficiary targeting exercise also started in the departments of Ranerou and Salemata, which are prioritized based on the results of the Cadre Harmonisé (CH) exercise conducted in March 2021, that classified them in the crisis phase. An emergency response is planned to start from June at the latest.

School feeding: WFP assisted 234,533 schoolchildren, including 106,925 through the Global Partnership for Education in response to the COVID-19. As part of the scale-up of the “model canteens” pilot, 15 schools continue to benefit from school meals and the assistance package provided by WFP, composed of poultry, vegetable garden, biodigester, etc. In addition, as the main implementer of the Presidential School Feeding Programme, WFP continues to work closely with the Ministry of Education.

A joint mission between WFP and the Ministry of Education was organized to follow up the COVID-19 response.

Resilience: WFP has organized from 20-30 April a boot camp on the main relevant technologies to rehabilitate the degraded lands in Ogo (Matam) and learn from good practices. This capacity-building workshop gathered relevant local technical services from the Ministry of Agriculture and Hydraulic, that of Waters and Forests, the Ministry of Livestock, the Executive Secretariat of the National Food Security Council (SECNSA), and staff from WFP and other implementing partners.

In the South of the country, a total of 3,969 beneficiaries living in Kedougou were assisted under the Food assistance For Assets (FFA) programme and have received cash-based transfers amounting to USD 24,000.

Nutrition: The moderate acute malnutrition treatment activities had started in April for 1,755 children (1,022 girls) aged 6-59 months old. The operations took place in collaboration with the National Council of Nutrition Development (NCND) in the departments of Matam,

Ranerou, Saraya and Salemata, where nearly 5 mt of specialized nutritious foods (plumpy sup) were distributed.