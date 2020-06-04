WFP Senegal Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

USD 6.4 m six months (May – October 2020) net funding requirements.

Operational Updates

• Coronavirus (COVID-19) response: Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Senegal on 2 March 2020, the Government has taken various measures including state of emergency, curfew, closure of land borders, suspension of commercial flights, creation of a COVID-19 trust fund, and mandatory protection masks in public areas. By late April, Senegal registered over 1,000 confirmed cases and 9 deaths.

Due to the pandemic, most WFP operations were put on hold.

WFP took advantage of this period to proceed with the required operational adjustments needed to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. A new operational plan and a budget revision will be prepared to include new needs arising from the pandemic.

In addition, the Government requested WFP technical support for the emergency food distributions planned as part of the national COVID-19 response. WFP is an active member in the logistics committee and is providing guidance on transport, storage, targeting and distributions. WFP also provided logistics support for the arrival of protection equipment donated by WHO to the Ministry of Health.

• School feeding: School feeding activities on site were suspended in April, as all schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, WFP collaborated with the Ministry of National Education to provide alternative food assistance to students and their families through cash transfers. This alternative mechanism will ensure that vulnerable pupils receive at least one daily meal through a cash transfer to their respective families.

The Government has set up remote learning platforms (including via the National television RTS) so children can continue to learn despite the pandemic’s restrictions (https://bit.ly/2y1RziZ ; https://bit.ly/2VKDLlQ).

In partnership with the Group of Friends of School Feeding (GAASS), WFP launched an online campaign to advocate for schools’ quick reopening and share messages on how to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Personalities such as Fatma Samoura (FIFA) and artist Youssou Ndour joined the movement. (https://bit.ly/2YhtOOg).

• Nutrition: In partnership with the National Unit Against Malnutrition, WFP reviewed the implementation strategy of activities in line with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

Moreover, WFP worked with the Government and stakeholders to mitigate the challenges emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic: a new strategy was developed by WFP’s SUN Business Network (SNB) Coordinator and Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Facilitator. Efforts are ongoing to involve the private sector in the pandemic response. Moreover, preparations are underway to launch a rice fortification pilot project in Matam during the next school year (2020-2021): WFP intends to introduce fortified rice in school canteens.

Resilience: Resilience-building activities such as food assistance for assets (FFA) did not take place since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative solution is underway: WFP will collaborate with financial partners to ensure that assisted villagers receive cash to compensate their recent participation in community works (eg: creating sustainable assets). The 2020 target for food assistance for assets activities projects in the regions of of Tambacounda and Kolda 108,000 beneficiaries (12,000 households).

Preparations started for field activities related to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project: depending on the COVID-19 evolution, various alternatives are being explored. According to ANACIM analysis, the rainy season is forecasted to be delayed and dry periods are to be expected. WFP will implement rural development activities accordingly.

• Cash-based transfers (CBT): WFP and UNCDF continued partnering for greater financial inclusion. Following the evaluation on CBT modality, a referential document facilitating the planification of CBT-related activities is being finalised. WFP will prioritise two types of money transfers (electronic cash and electronic vouchers), in partnership with two mobile operators.