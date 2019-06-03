WFP Senegal Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

22,520 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 m cash-based transfers made

US$5.9 m six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements.

81,000 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Following the March Cadre Harmonisé, which identified 341,260 persons in need of food assistance during the lean season (JuneAugust), the Secrétariat Exécutif du Conseil National à la Sécurité Alimentaire (SECNSA) announced the elaboration of a response plan, which integrates food security, nutrition and resilience activities. Modeled on WFP’s integrated approach in Matam region during the 2018 Sahel Shock Response, this plan presents a new way to address both urgent food needs and resilience building in the most affected departments. WFP participated in the first meeting to develop the response plan together with other stakeholders from government, civil society, NGOs and UN agencies. The first draft of the response plan will be discussed within the food security sector group and the nutrition cluster before being finalized by mid-May.

• WFP intensified engagement with the Ministry of National Education to prepare for the launch of a national school feeding programme prioritizing rural and peri-urban areas by 2020, as announced by the President of the Republic of Senegal. For this purpose, WFP held a technical meeting with the Ministry on 29-30 April to discuss the formulation and budget for the national school feeding programme.

• The terms of reference for the 2019 season were developed for ANCAR as well as for other resilience partners. (La Lumiere, P2RS and CNAAS). WFP evaluated its new partner for climate-smart agricultural asset creation in Tambacounda, Agence nationale du conseil agricole et rural (ANCAR).

• WFP received an evaluation mission from the Green Climate Funda donor for resilience activities. The resilience team also participated in consultations with the SECNSA, UN Women, BRACED, the African Development Bank, SOFRECOM, UNCDF, IFAD and FAO.

• WFP worked with the Directions Régionales de Développement Rural (DRDR) in the Matam region to assess the level of cereal stocks in Village Cereal Banks (VCBs) and to link these banks to retailers in the home-grown school feeding programme.

• As part of the implementation of the VCBs, WFP contributed to the holding of five regional workshops with the DRDR and the Service Départemental du Développement Rural to develop tools and strengthen the implementation of the VCBs.

• WFP participated in a workshop organized by the Délégation Générale à la Protection Sociale et à la Solidarité Nationale and the World Bank to share experiences on social protection and safety net programmes in Senegal and Mauritania.